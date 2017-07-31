300 CCTVs for security of Red Fort I-Day event

To map every nook and corner of the walled city where the Independence Day celebrations will take place, the Delhi Police for the first time have installed 300 cameras at the Red Fort.

An intelligence input received by the Delhi police reveals that around 17 people, including women from Afghanistan, have entered India and could use army vehicles to carry out strikes. The cameras set up have a 360 degree view and are of 2 to 4 mega pixels.

With the I-Day event a fortnight away, security agencies are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the event is incident-free. The Intelligence Agency have informed the Delhi police to be alert for hired cars with government stickers and government vehicles that could be used to carry out strikes. The Special Cell also held presentations for officers on terror attacks abroad and how they were tackled.

“The SWAT has been deployed at sensitive locations. Checking at border points, hotels, tenants have begun, too. Air to ground surveillance will be in place. Multiple security agencies are in touch with each other,” said a senior police official.

The camera quality has been improved. The usual 0.5 and VGA have been replaced with 360-degree and 2- 4 mega pixel cameras with night vision. Around 112 normal cameras, 20 IP cameras, 50 inside the Red fort, 40 cameras for Prime Minister’s security purpose, 12 inside the Rang Mahal and many more in and around the location. Apart from this, 270 rooftop locations have been identified from where the rampart is clearly visible and each roof will be manned by police officers.