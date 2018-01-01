3 of family found dead at home

A couple and their eight-year-old son were found dead while their 12-year-old daughter was found in an unconscious state at their residence in the Chhawla area of southwest Delhi on Sunday morning.

Prima facie, it appeared the man tried to kill his wife, son and daughter before killing himself. The daughter survived. A note recovered from the house stated that no one should be held responsible for the incident.

Ajay Kumar lived with his wife Manju and their children Magan, 8, and Chetna, 12. Ajay's mother also lived with them. The police said Ajay's elder brother, who lives in the adjacent house, called them around 10 am.

They said sons of Ajay's elder brother had come to call Magan for a game of cricket. They told the police that they found their uncle hanging by the ceiling fan while their aunt and cousins were lying unconscious, with injury marks on their necks. Chetna was found in another room with similar marks.

The police arrived and rushed them to hospital, where Ajay, Manju, and Magan were declared dead on arrival. Chetna was shifted to the ICU, where she is now recovering. Ajay's mother was sleeping in another room at the time of the incident.

Ajay's elder brother had committed suicide a year-and-a-half ago. After his brother's death, Ajay had agreed to take care of his two sons, who had also shifted next to their house.

Shibesh Singh, DCP, Dwarka, said in the suicide note, Ajay addressed his mother and sister. "He apologised to them for taking the extreme step and killing his children. He did not mention any financial constraints but we are exploring all possible angles. He even sent out messages through his phone to several people, stating that it was his 'last message'. He worked as a property dealer in the area," Singh said.