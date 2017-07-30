3 including Nigerian held for smuggling drugs

According to the officer, 2.11 kilograms of high grade heroin and 985 grams of high potency methamphetamine was also recovered from these men.

Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested three men including a Nigerian national and two Indians, one of whom had been living in Italy for 10 years, for transporting heroin and methamphetamine worth over Rs 10 crore. Mobile phones with various SIM cards and different passports have been recovered from the trio.

According to the officer, 2.11 kilograms of high grade heroin and 985 grams of high potency methamphetamine was also recovered from these men. Methamphetamine is a popular party drug also referred to as shabu, crystal or ice. It comes in forms of powder or crystals which are usually snorted, injected or smoked.

"Last Monday, specific information was received that two members of a drug syndicate namely Jeevan and Lalli are coming to Delhi from Punjab in a truck via GT Karnal Road. When a police team was keeping a close watch on the identified truck, the two suspects got down from the truck near Peera Garhi the next day around 4:15 am and fled. The team then rushed towards Dabri at Pankha Road where the receivers were to arrive. Two suspicious men were spotted there in an autorickshaw heading towards Uttam Nagar. The auto was chased and intercepted near Vikas Puri. While one of them, identified as Lalli, jumped from a flyover to escape and sustained critical injuries, the other, Jeevan, was overpowered and arrested," said a senior police officer.

Police recovered 1.5 kg heroin from the duo. During further investigation, they zeroed down on a Nigerian drug supplier, Chukwuma Celestine, who was arrested following a raid on Friday from his rented house in Dabri Extension. Police recovered from him 610 grams of high grade heroin and 985 grams of methamphetamine.

Police said, Sukhjeevan Singh alias Jeevan is a permanent resident of Punjab and is in the drug trafficking business for past 10 years, while Swaran Singh, alias Lalli, who is a resident of Punjab, went to Italy about 10 years ago and had been living there, until the arrest of his brother Gurcharan Singh in a drug trafficking case in Delhi. He then came back to Delhi and carried forward the syndicate with his brother's partner Jeevan.

Celestine came to India in the year 2007 on a business visa for six months and was found carrying two passports, one of Nigeria and another, a photocopy, of some other country. He told police that both his passports and the visa stickers are forged as his original passport was already seized by the NCB.