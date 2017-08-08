3 get 5 years in jail for two robberies on same night

A Delhi court has sentenced three persons to five years of rigorous imprisonment for robbing a man of cash, valuables, and cards at knifepoint. The court did not show any leniency as the convicts committed two robberies on the same night.

"Considering that the convicts committed two robberies on the same night, resulting into injuries to the victims, I am of the considered view that they do not deserve any leniency," Additional Sessions Judge Sukhvinder Kaur said. She also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on each convict, with an additional three months imprisonment in default of the payment of fine.

The incident took place on the intervening night of December 15 and 16, 2012, when the victim, Saurabh, was going towards GTB Nagar from Netaji Subash Nagar by an auto. When he reached near the old tempo stand, he saw four-five people consuming liquor. Then one of the miscreants, Naresh aka Pappu Pager, caught hold of him from behind and put a knife on his neck, asking him to hand over the Rs 500 that he had just withdrawn from an ATM.

The other two accused, Pradeep and Gaurav, also joined Pappu and took all his belongings, including two mobiles, wrist watch, ATM cards, PAN card, and debit cards. The accused then fled from the spot before the victim raised an alarm.

The police officers then met an auto driver, Hritvik, on the same road, who informed them that three persons were robbing a man at knifepoint outside an ATM. Pappu was arrested from the spot, while Pradeep and Gaurav were arrested later.

The stolen belongings were seized from the possession of the accused.

The court held that there was no inconsistency in the testimony in respect to the robbery committed by the accused. The judge held them guilty under Section 392 (attempt to commit robbery), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In addition, the court also sentenced Pappu under Section 397 for attempting to cause robbery, or dacoity, with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt with a fine of Rs 3,000.