2nd cut-off list brings bigger crowd to north campus

A day after Delhi University (DU) colleges announced their second cut-off list, hundreds of aspirants thronged the north campus on Saturday. The turn-out was higher as in compared to the response to the first cut-off list, announced on June 23.

Most colleges reduced their cut-offs in the second list, including the likes of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Ramjas, Kirori Mal, and Miranda House, while some colleges closed admissions in several courses.

"We reduced the cut-off based on the number of seats now available. Most courses will not be available in the third list," Ramjas Principal PC Tulsian said. Ramjas witnessed a record drop of 5 per cent in BSc (Life Science) in the second list.

"Not even a single student took admission in the course in the first list, following which I received a request from the department to reduce the cut-off by at least 5 per cent," Tulsian said.

SRCC, which reduced the BCom (H) cut-off to 97.25 per cent in the second list, also witnessed a decent footfall on Saturday. "We don't think we will be able to issue a third list as we are receiving an overwhelming response," a senior college official said.

The Hindu College remained packed with aspiring students and parents throughout the day and closed admissions in some of the major courses on Friday. "My son could not make it to Hindu in the second list as well, but we are hoping that the college will release a third list," said father of an aspirant, who had come all the way from Kota.

Meanwhile, the authorities had made arrangements for air conditioners and coolers for the aspirants and their parents. The parents seemed anxious to not leave anything for the for last hour. "We had heard that there were problems in printing documents and accessing the internet on the campus. So, we got all the documents printed before we started from home," said a parent, seeking admission for her son.

Admissions for the second cut-off will be done between July 1 and 4, following which colleges will issue the third cut-off list on July 6, if required.