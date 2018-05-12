27-year-old kills live-in partner in Ghaziabad

A 27-year-old man allegedly strangled his 45-year-old live-in partner in their house in the Khora area of Ghaziabad late on Thursday night. Police said that the man later surrendered at the local police station.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Pankaj Joshi, a native of Nainital district of Uttarakhand, who runs a restaurant in Nehru Garden area of Khora and lived in a rented apartment. The victim has been identified as Renu, a native of Mumbai, police said. Police said that the couple met each other through the social media website Facebook and fell in love.

"The two met a year ago through Facebook and became good friends. They later started liking each other. Around a month ago, Renu had come to Ghaziabad to meet Joshi and started living with him," said Akash Tomar, Superintendent of Police (city), Ghaziabad.

Police said that the couple had arguments regularly and a quarrel took place on late Thursday night which led to the murder.

"Prima facie investigation showed that the couple used to argue regularly. Joshi told police that the woman kept on pressurising him to leave his parents and marry her. On Thursday night, the couple had a heated argument following which, Joshi strangled Renu with a scarf, reached the nearby police station and confessed to the crime," said Tomar.

Police recovered the body of the woman and sent it for post-mortem. A senior police officer said that Renu was a mother of four and had a grandson, too. She wanted to get separated with her husband as they did not have a "stable relationship".

"Renu wanted to marry Joshi and constantly kept on pressurising him to leave his parents and marry her. However, Pankaj did not agree to the marriage as she was older than him. The couple alsi quarrelled with each other regularly," said a senior police officer.

Police have informed the deceased's husband.