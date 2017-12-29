26-year-old woman found dead with throat slit

A 26-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit inside her house in Chhajarsi village of Sector 63 in Noida on Thursday afternoon.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Shweta Singh, a housewife, who was found dead in her house at around 12.30 pm with her body lying on the floor. She was discovered by her son, who had returned from school and found the house bolted from outside.

"When Shweta failed to show up at the school to receive her son, a neighbour took him back to his house. He found the house bolted. With the help of the neighbours, he entered the house. Shweta was found dead with a quilt on her body. The throat was slit open with a sharp weapon and her right arm was also cut. I reached the spot when the neighbours called me," said Moni Singh, Shweta's aunty.

The police were informed by the locals. "When we reached the spot, the body was lying in a pool of blood. All the belongings in her room were scattered. The body was taken into possession and sent for post-mortem," said Rajeev Kumar, circle officer -2, Noida.

Police said Shweta's husband, Pankaj Singh has named Vinod (30), their neighbour as the prime accused in the murder as he claimed that Vinod had wrong intentions towards his wife. Police have registered a case of murder against Vinod and he is absconding.

"Vinod lives just next to their room in the same building. He works in a sports goods company in Sector 63. He is absconding at the moment and it is also stated that he had taken an off today from office," Kumar added.

Shweta belongs to Dharhora village in Ambedkar Nagar of Faizabad and she was staying in Chhajarsi colony for the past three years with her husband Pankaj Singh (30) and 4-year-old son, Pranjal Singh.

Shweta's phone is missing after the incident and no weapon was discovered from the crime spot.