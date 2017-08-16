24-year-old electrocuted in Bindapur, dies

According to police, the woman came in contact with a high-tension wire hanging on the terrace of her house when she had climbed upstairs to collect clothes that she had left there to dry

A 24-year-old woman died of electrocution after coming in contact with a high-tension wire hanging on her terrace in southwest Delhi's Bindapur area on Tuesday. Police have registered a case and are probing the matter.

The incident took place around noon when the woman, identified as Annu, a resident of Himachal Pradesh, had visited her relatives in the Vishwas Park locality of Bindapur. According to police, the woman came in contact with a high-tension wire hanging on the terrace of her house when she had climbed upstairs to collect clothes that she had left there to dry.

"The family members heard a loud sound and when they rushed to the terrace, they found Annu on the floor with critical burn injuries. She was then rushed to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Police was informed of the incident, after which the body was sent for a postmortem examination, and a case under relevant sections was registered," said a senior police officer.

In a similar tragedy, a 26-year-old national body builder and regional BJP worker was electrocuted to death when he came in contact with a high-tension wire on the terrace of his jewellery shop in outer Delhi's Kirari area last week.