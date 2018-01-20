2013 Sitamarhi murder: Accused nabbed in Bihar

The special cell of Delhi police have arrested a proclaimed offender who was wanted in a sensational murder case of 2013 from Sitamarhi village of Bihar on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Ajay Kumar Mahto (24), who was carrying a reward of Rs. 50,000 on his arrest, was wanted in the sensational murder case of one 'Anil Gupta' of 2013, was arrested following a tip off and technical surveillance. Besides the murder, he was also involved in several incidents of robberies and thefts in Delhi, NCR, Tamil-Nadu and Maharashtra.

"In the last week of December, we received an information that Mahto was frequently visiting Delhi and had extended his area of operation and is still committing robberies and thefts in NCR. It was further revealed that he is continuously purchasing property in his native village in Sitamarhi Bihar," said Pramod Singh Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

Police said on January 17, Mahto was spotted in Bhutahi area of Sonvarsha in Sitamarhi of Bihar. So a team laid a trap and apprehended him and brought him to Delhi.

During interrogation, Mahato disclosed that in July 2012, he came in contact with local criminals of his area and they convinced him to go with them to Delhi to commit crime. They also involved deceased Anil Gupta in their gang.

"They used to target only valuables and cash, they committed several robberies, thefts in NCR. However, while sharing booty of various incidents Mahto and others had a dispute with deceased Anil Gupta. So, in order to take revenge, Mahto and others planned to eliminate him," Kushwah added.

On the night of July 26, 2013, they called deceased Gupta through a girl for settlement of money dispute. They offered deceased Gupta Beer mixed with intoxicant and made him unconscious. They took him in that state to Vikaspuri drain of Keshav Puram area Delhi and cut his wrist veins with blades and then hit Gupta with big stones on his head and due to severe attacks, Gupta succumbed to the injuries.