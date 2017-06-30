2-year-old reunites with kin: 3 accused are surrogates

After more than three weeks, the child, who had been sold for about Rs 1 lakh to a childless couple, was reunited with his mother. Police said that when the accused learned that the police are after them, they abandoned the child and made a call to the police to avoid suspicion.

Ramzan celebrations turned into mourning for the mother of a two-and-a-half-year-old child, who went missing from Jama Masjid.

After more than three weeks, the child, who had been sold for about Rs 1 lakh to a childless couple, was reunited with his mother. Police said that when the accused learned that the police are after them, they abandoned the child and made a call to the police to avoid suspicion. Three of the accused are women, who are professional surrogates.

The incident was reported by the child’s family on June 5, when he had gone missing from the masjid. Local intelligence and circulation of child’s picture via social media apps and portals led to an input that the kidnapped child has been confined somewhere in Gurgaon and is being sold for Rs 2.5 lakh.

“The police met an informer who said that she had met a woman named Saroj, who had informed that she helps childless couples with adoption. Later, when she asked Saroj to share details of the children on the pretext of adoption, photos of the missing child were sent to her,” police said.

When the informer came across the child’s pictures on social media, she realised that he has been kidnapped and approached the police.