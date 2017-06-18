2 nabbed after murder attempt in Mundka

After a hot chase for a kilometre, two Delhi Police officers nabbed two men who were trying to escape after attempting a murder near the Mundka Metro station on Friday. The duo had shot at a man who had murdered the brother of one of them earlier.

The incident took place around 7.30 pm, when a man sitting on the driver's seat of a Gramin Sewa van was shot at by three suspects. The accused were on a motorcycle, and had a pistol.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the apprehended accused were cousins and residents of village Karala. They claimed to be juvenile. A loaded pistol with two live cartridges in its chamber was recovered from their possession. A fired and a live cartridge were also recovered from the spot.

The accused disclosed that last year, their cousin was murdered by one Shekhar. They hatched a plan to kill Shekhar as revenge. But the pistol malfunctioned and they fled the spot.