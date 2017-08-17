2 get 10 years in jail for trying to export illegal drugs

A Delhi court has sentenced two persons to 10-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) for conspiring to export illegal psychotropic substances from India to Malaysia, using fake identity.

Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Pandey also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on convicts Rafiq Ahmed Shaikh and Nitesh Patel, after holding them guilty under Sections 23 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

According to the prosecution, a tip-off was received on March 31, 2011, that a parcel of narcotics drugs was lying with the Fedex Express Service India Private Limited in Mayapuri, Delhi. Upon inspection, cavities were found in the parcel. The stitched inner layer of bags gave positive results for amphetamine.

The parcel had been sent by Ramesh Bhai from Ahmedabad, following which the Delhi Zonal Unit (DZU) sent the shipper's address to the Ahmedabad Zonal Unit (AZU) for verification. The AZU responding stating that the address was of Sagar Iyer, who was running a courier office, and nobody called Ramesh Bhai could be found.

On investigation, AZU found that one Nitesh Patel of the Patel Courier had handed over the shipment to Iyer's Indo Express Courier Service, to be sent to Malaysia. Patel had collected the shipment from another courier company of Ahmedabad, called Patel On Board Courier (POBC), where the shipment had arrived from Chennai.

Further inquiries revealed that Patel was given the contract to receive the shipment, which was dispatched by one Rafiq Ahmed Shaikh, who owned another courier service in Mumbai, under the name of MR Express Courier.

Shah was arrested from a hotel in Paharganj.

The court held that the prosecution successfully proved that both accused conspired together to export 2.4 kg psychotropic substance amphetamine. Shaikh, however, was acquitted of charges of recovery of 1 kg ketamine from a parcel lying at the Dart Air Services, which was seized on June 4, 2011.