2 die, 1 hurt in accident on NH-1

Two men were killed while one was left critical after their bike was hit by a speeding vehicle in outer Delhi's Alipur area, early on Monday. Driver of the unidentified vehicle could not be arrested till late in the evening.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Suraj Keshri, 32, and Rahul, and the injured was identified as Lakshu, reportedly in his early 20s. The police said all three of them hail from Nepal. Lakshu is undergoing treatment at the LNJP hospital. Medical report has indicated he and his two friends were drunk at the time of the accident, the police said.

"All three of them had consumed alcohol and were returning from the Singhu border when a vehicle hit their motorcycle. They were lying injured near the Shani Mandir area on NH-1 when a passerby spotted them and called the police around 4am," a police officer said.

Suraj and Rahul were declared dead on arrival and their bodies were shifted to the BJRM hospital for post-mortem. The police said the three used to sell momos in south Delhi.

"A case of causing death by negligence and rash and negligent driving has been registered against unidentified persons. The police are trying to gather CCTV footage from nearby places to gather more clues," the officer added.