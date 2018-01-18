2 burglars nabbed, 20 theft cases solved

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Monday arrested two drug addict burglars who were allegedly involved in over 20 cases of theft from Vijay Vihar area in Rohini.

The accused, identified as Sagar and Sanjay Mannu, were arrested after the police received a tip-off that the duo was about to come to Vijay Vihar petrol pump to dispose of the stolen items. “Since December, we have been focusing on the activities of desperate criminals and active burglars in the area of the Outer district. Following a tip-off about the two men who were to come to Vijay Vihar petrol pump to dispose of the stolen items, a raid was conducted and the duo was nabbed,” said Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime).

During interrogation, Mannu revealed that when he was in Tihar jail, he met with some burglars. “In Tihar, smeone taught him the techniques of unlocking the vehicles. Then after being released from Tihar, he learnt the techniques of opening and stealing cars from online available videos, and became an expert of stealing the vehicles,” Kumar added.