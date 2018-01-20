2 auto lifters held, 10 motorcycles seized

The Delhi Police detained two notorious vehicle thieves who were recently out on bail and were targeting areas of South and South-East Delhi.

Police said that in continuation to crack a whip against the vehicle thieves in South-East district, the alert staff has arrested a gang of two auto lifters identified as Pankaj (27) and Pawan (24). The team has also recovered 10 stolen motorcycles.

Police said that in view of spurt in the cases of motor vehicles theft the team worked relentlessly for days and geared up its resources to get clues about the culprits involved in auto lifting in the area.

A close vigil was also kept over the activities of jail-bail released criminals. The hard work of police team yielded result and ASI Viju got secret information about the movement of notorious auto lifters Pankaj and Pawan on a stolen Scooty near Jal Vihar Road, Lajpat Nagar.

According to the police, the information was further developed and on receipt of specific inputs on Jan 16, a special picket was erected near MCD Office, Kasturba Niketan Entry Gate, Jal Vihar Road, Lajpat Nagar for vehicle checking and two suspects riding a white Honda Activa bearing DL 3S-FZ-0002 were apprehended.

They were asked to produce the documents of the Scooty but they failed to produce any and also failed to give any satisfactory reply about the ownership of the scooter. Accused further disclosed about their involvement in many other vehicle theft cases.

After sustained interrogation accused Pawan disclosed that he became addicted to liquor and ganja and in order to fulfill his needs he started stealing the bikes and committed snatching and robberies on these bikes. He has previously been arrested for robbery, snatching and theft. He was released from the jail on July 24.