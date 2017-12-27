1,700 pvt schools remain confused over fee structure

Days after the Delhi High Court stayed the order passed by the state Education Department, which enabled private schools to increase fees by 15 percent, left the latter in a fix. The 1,700 private schools in the capital are now confused over the fee structure of their entry-level classes for which admission to begin on Wednesday.

"The Directorate of Education (DoE) has not issued anything on the fee structure as of now. There is immense confusion among the private schools on what to charge and what not to charge," said SK Bhattacharya, president of Action Committee Unaided Recognized Private School.

In October, the Delhi government had enabled the schools to increase their fee by 15 percent, apparently, to enable them to pay the teachers salary as per the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission. Soon after that many schools had issued notices declaring increase of fees. Many schools even saw a face-off between school authorities and parents.

"What about the rights of the teachers? Like any other profession the schools also have to give hike to them every year. What can be done in this scenario?" Bhattacharya asked, adding the government school immediately make things clear for them.