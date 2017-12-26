17 trains cancelled, 26 disrupted by fog

The fog enveloping the national capital and its surrounding regions disrupted railways schedule on Monday with a spate of cancellations and delays.

According to a Northern Railway spokesperson, around 6 am, 17 trains including Gomti Express, Amritsar-New Delhi Express, Jammu-Tavi Express and Sadhbhavna Express stood cancelled, 26 arrived late and six others had to be rescheduled due to poor visibility. The high pollution has added to the fog, forcing the railways, which is already facing bad publicity due to the high accident rate, to take preemptive measures.