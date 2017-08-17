100s of seats still vacant, DU mulls over releasing 11th cut-off list

The university had released the 10th cut-off list on August 10, for which the admissions were closed on Sunday.

Over two weeks after the beginning of the new academic session, hundreds of seats in Delhi University (DU) colleges, including those in the popular north campus, are still lying vacant. In fact, officials are now mulling over releasing an 11th cut-off list shortly.

The university had released the 10th cut-off list on August 10, for which the admissions were closed on Sunday. "We are still compiling the data on how many seats are still vacant and will soon have a meeting with the Vice-Chancellor. We are mulling over releasing the 11th cut-off list, in a bid to fill all seats," a senior varsity official said.

Denying that youngsters were not interested in joining the university, officials said: "It is not that students are not interested but their constant movement from one college to another is creating a lot of confusion and some colleges are showing vacant seats till date."

Several faculty members, however, begged to differ and said this has been happening since the introduction of the single grading system — Choice-Based Credit System (CBCS) — last year. The new system gives students a choice to select subjects from prescribed courses, i.e., from core, elective, minor, or soft skill courses. The University Grants Commission (UGC) had uniformly introduced the system in all Central and state universities.

"What will be the use of doing BCom if the student does not get to learn Economics while pursuing the course?"asked a faculty member at the Delhi College of Arts and Commerce. "Students will rather choose private universities to pursue the course with the subjects of their choice," he added.

"CBCS has adversely affected the rigour and quality of our flagship courses. The private universities have been kept away from the purview of CBCS. In a way, students are being forced to opt for private universities," Rajesh Jha, Assistant Professor at Rajdhani College, said.

AND ANALYSIS

Though faculty members are blaming the CBCS system for the large number of vacant seats in DU, the frequent internal migration might be the reason behind the confusion. The university must take stock of the situation keeping internal migration in mind, and then proceed to act accordingly.