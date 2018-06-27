1 dead, another injured as bike rams into divider in Narela

One person was killed and another injured when their speeding motorcycle rammed into a divider in the Narela area on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Jitendra and the injured, who was riding pillion, is his 15-year-old brother, Vineet.

The police were informed about the accident that took place near Sanauth village at around 9:45 pm. According to eye-witnesses, the speeding bike crashed into the divider and both the people flung and fell into a nearby drain. Both Jitendra and Vineet were rushed to a nearby hospital. Jitendra was declared brought dead on arrival, while Vineet's condition is said to be critical. The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination. The bike has also been impounded by the police.

According to the police and eye-witnesses, the accident took place in a dark stretch of the road where there were no street lights. The youths couldn't get a sense of the presence of a divider because of the darkness and unfortunately fell into the drain.