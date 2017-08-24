We tell shopkeepers what to do in the event of an attack: Romil Baaniya

Is it possible to carry out such an attack since the market is an open area and movement of traffic is not regulated?

We are apprised of the possibility of vehicular attacks and lone wolf attacks in the market. In the wake of similar recent terror attacks around the world, on any slip road that has a heavy footfall, we have put jersey barriers. These are cemented blocks to prevent entry of even heavy vehicles. These have also been put on the approach roads and traffic movements are controlled by these.

What arrangements have been made to prevent any such attack?

In all, Lajpat Nagar is covered with 44 CCTV cameras. 1,302 cameras are installed in total, including the residential areas,. Our men are deployed on machans and barricades, and even morchas have been set up at strategic entry points. The Nigehban Scheme started by Delhi Police has also helped a lot in keeping an eye on every corner of the market.

What are the challenges faced in this market?

The biggest challenge is that these jersey barriers can ideally be used on streets with less traffic and is dedicated only for pedestrians. Otherwise, it causes slowing down of vehicular traffic causing traffic jams and chaos.

Any strategic steps taken apart from increased surveillance and additional deployment?

We often address RWA meetings and meet the shopkeepers' associations to apprise them about possibilities of attacks and how to react in any such situation. We have asked them to take shelter inside a shop or a house in case of a vehicular attack.