More than water treatment plants, we need proper management: Manoj Misra

Water activist Manoj Misra speaks to DNA about Delhi's water crisis and the possible solutions.

Is there any way to combat the increase in ammonia levels in the Yamuna?

Delhi gets its water from three sources — Ganga (through Ganga canal, which goes to east Delhi), Yamuna (through Western Yamuna canal and some of it through the river at Wazirabad). It is the water received at Wazirabad barrage, where the ammonia problem often arises. This is squarely due to the polluted water as released into the river upstream in Haryana at Panipat. Clearly, the solution is for Haryana to fix the polluting industries in its area.

Where is the government lacking in cleaning the river, despite huge funds being allotted to this every year?

The river needs its flow and prevention of polluted water from cities and industries from entering it. The state, despite huge spent, has failed to ensure either.

Does the city need more efficient water treatment plants?

It is not as much about more efficient water treatment plants, but about proper functioning of the existing ones. There is no dearth of per capita water available to the city. Its proper management is the crux. DJB itself claims that it supplies 50 gallons of water per person per day. So where is the dearth of water? There is huge amount of waste water (some 600 MGD) that the city produces, which if fully treated, recycled and reused instead of getting dumped, untreated or partially treated into the Yamuna can give the city a huge water surplus.

Every summer the capital faces water crisis. Like power, does it also need an action plan?

There have been action plans galore. DJB itself is a product of an action plan to create by law a fully empowered water utility in the city. But it has come to unfortunately signify inefficiency (water wastage of over 40%), ad hocism (seek more money to create more infrastructure rather look after properly the existing ones) and corruption (cases against a number of staff members). Its sincere application at various levels of governance — that needs more attention.

Is the DJB right in blaming Haryana for not releasing enough water?

Yes, water release into the river for dilution and river revival is an issue. Haryana has full control over the river water at the barrage at Hathnikund, some 200 km upstream of Delhi. Obviously, if the river has to have any chance of rejuvenation then environmental flow needs to be ensured downstream of the Hathnikund barrage. The Yamuna water sharing agreement must be revisited in light of the requirement of river rejuvenation and then once environment flow has been agreed, it is only the rest of the water that must be shared between Haryana and Delhi.