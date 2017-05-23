DNA Micro Edit | VIP culture: After Lal batti, PSOs also need to go

The Delhi Police is yet to properly roll out a witness protection programme, which should be a priority. Securing those living in most secured zone, Lutyens Delhi seems to the police’s top priority

Despite the lal-batti ban the VIP culture remains alive and kicking in the national capital, with the high and mighty knocking at the doors of local police seeking deployment of personal security officers (PSO). Having a PSO assigned is no more than a symbol of power for such persons. Despite not facing any tangible threat, many have security provided by Delhi Police, all because of the so-called VIP syndrome. While the police do carry out a threat assessment before providing security, in many cases the high and mighty get it – paid for with taxpayers' money – merely so they can flaunt it.

This is even more disturbing in Delhi, where some witnesses in important cases were not given security and were gunned down by criminals. The Delhi Police is yet to properly roll out a witness protection programme, which should be a priority. Unfortunately, securing those living in most secured zone – Lutyens Delhi – seems to the police's top priority.

The force needs to wake up and shrug off this colonial approach of looking after a few VIPs. They need to focus on providing security to the society at large, and not a privileged few. Delhi Police needs to first reassure parents who must think twice before sending their daughter to college because there is no guarantee that she will return safely, instead of providing safety to those who need it far less than the ordinary citizen.