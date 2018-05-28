Wriddhiman Saha set to miss Afghanistan Test due to injury

Wriddhiman Saha will miss the one-off test match against Afghanistan. Saha has suffered a broken thumb during the Indian Premier League, according to Indian Express.

Saha, who player for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2018, was struck on his hand in the IPL playoff match against Kolkata Knight Riders last week by a delivery from Shivam Mavi, said the repot. Saha was in the SRH playing XI for the final against Chennai Super Kings.

The report, quoting sources at Sunrisers Hyderabad, said that Saha has been advised rest for five to six weeks.

Saha may return to the Test squad for the five-match series in England starting on August 1.

Parthiv Patel or Dinesh Karthik could be called upon to replace Saha.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan pacer Dawlat Zadran has been ruled out of the match owing to a knee injury.

Zadarn suffered a knee injury during the training camp in Indiaa and has been advised one month's rest by doctors.

Zadran will also miss the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh starting June 3 in Dehradun. The Afghanistan team is also training in Dehradun.

From the Uttarakhand capital, the team will head to Bengaluru to play its inaugural Test from June 14.