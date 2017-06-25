Women's World Cup: Twitter hails Mithali Raj and Co after they thrash England

The Women in Blue are off to a resounding start in their ICC Women's World Cup 2017 campaign.

India women's cricket team launched their campaign at the ICC Women's World Cup with a comfortable 35-run win over England, riding on superb batting display by the top-order on Saturday. Put into bat, Smriti Mandhana struck a sizzling 90 off 72 balls in a dominating batting display as India posted an imposing 281 for three after being asked to bat.

Mandhana forged a 144-run opening wicket stand with Poonam Raut (86 off 134) before skipper Mithali Raj (71 not out) completed an unprecedented seventh consecutive half century in ODIs. India then returned to dismiss England for 246 with 15 balls to spare to make a resounding start to their World Cup campaign at the County Ground in Derby.

Naturally, there were plenty of good wishes for the Indian eves after their win:

Congratulations on a wonderful victory @BCCIWomen . Beating the hosts at home is indeed a great beginning.#WWC17 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 24, 2017

Great beginning @BCCIWomen upset Eng in style in #WWC17 opener. Fine batting @M_Raj03 @SmritiMandhana Agressive fielding: 4 sharp runouts — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) June 24, 2017

Class batting setting up a great win for India against a strong England side. Terrific start for India in the #WWC17 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 24, 2017

Congratulations to Team #India on the victory against England in the first game of #WWC17. Best wishes to @M_Raj03 & team for the nextpic.twitter.com/9HNHAY3dDT — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) June 24, 2017

Top innings today from @SmritiMandhana and the best with the bat, @M_Raj03, sets a new record. Such a star she's been — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 24, 2017

Superb batting performance by the @BCCIWomen's team! Keep it up @SmritiMandhana, Poonam Raut and @RajMithali — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 24, 2017

81 *,23,58,89,49,53 *,46 *,45,15,70 *,64, 73,51 *,54,62 * & 71.Last 16 inngs of @M_Raj03 incl record 7 consecutive 50's. Legend !#INDWvENGW — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 24, 2017

Great effort by the entire team on the victory against the hosts. On to the next match on a positive note #WWC17 @BCCIWomen #GoforGlory pic.twitter.com/yRtAZSnzZn — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) June 24, 2017

Congratulations @BCCIWomen for the fantastic win! Keep it up! #WWC17 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 24, 2017

Seventh consecutive ODI fifty for Mithali Raj...a world record. An absolute legend of Indian cricket. #WWC17 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 24, 2017

Very impressive show from India's women cricketers. And fantastic start to the #WWC17. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 24, 2017

