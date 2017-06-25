Essel Group 90 years
Live Cricket Score
icc women's world cup 2017, Cricket, web exclusive, twitter, india, England v/s India, mithali raj, sachin tendulkar, poonam rau

Women's World Cup: Twitter hails Mithali Raj and Co after they thrash England

Team India celebrates after its win over England in the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 on Saturday
alt DNA Web Team | Sun, 25 Jun 2017-12:04am , DNA WEB DESK

The Women in Blue are off to a resounding start in their ICC Women's World Cup 2017 campaign.

India women's cricket team launched their campaign at the ICC Women's World Cup with a comfortable 35-run win over England, riding on superb batting display by the top-order on Saturday. Put into bat, Smriti Mandhana struck a sizzling 90 off 72 balls in a dominating batting display as India posted an imposing 281 for three after being asked to bat.

Mandhana forged a 144-run opening wicket stand with Poonam Raut (86 off 134) before skipper Mithali Raj (71 not out) completed an unprecedented seventh consecutive half century in ODIs. India then returned to dismiss England for 246 with 15 balls to spare to make a resounding start to their World Cup campaign at the County Ground in Derby.

Naturally, there were plenty of good wishes for the Indian eves after their win:

(Inputs from PTI)

alt
DNA Web Team

 
Comments
 

Also Read