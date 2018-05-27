Trending#

Modi govt@4

Sterlite protests

IPL 2018

Nipah virus

Narendra Modi

  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket

Whiskey, pickles, Watson - Things that get better with age: Twitter salutes CSK opener for IPL final ton

Shane Watson in action on Sunday

, AFP

Share

Written By

Updated: May 27, 2018, 10:29 PM IST

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) recovered from a slow start to dominate the chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final of the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday.

SRH made 178/6 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai after CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to field.

Shane Watson was the star of the tense run-chase for the two-time champs. He played ten dot balls to start but more than made up for it, getting to his half-century in 33 balls. The Australian was particularly severe against Sandeep Sharma, taking the medium-pacer for 27 runs in a single over.

Watson notched up his second century of IPL 2018 in 51 balls, all but ensuring CSK's victory.

Twitter was in awe of the veteran, hailing him for being CSK's hero on the night.

Here are some tweets

Earlier, SRH skipper Kane Williamson (47) and Yusuf Pathan (45*) enabled their team to get a challenging total in the crunch game.

Reactions



Next story

Next Story