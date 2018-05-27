Whiskey, pickles, Watson - Things that get better with age: Twitter salutes CSK opener for IPL final ton

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) recovered from a slow start to dominate the chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final of the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday.

SRH made 178/6 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai after CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to field.

Shane Watson was the star of the tense run-chase for the two-time champs. He played ten dot balls to start but more than made up for it, getting to his half-century in 33 balls. The Australian was particularly severe against Sandeep Sharma, taking the medium-pacer for 27 runs in a single over.

Watson notched up his second century of IPL 2018 in 51 balls, all but ensuring CSK's victory.

Twitter was in awe of the veteran, hailing him for being CSK's hero on the night.

Here are some tweets

Elementary Watson taking CSK Holmes? — Nitin Sundar (@knittins) May 27, 2018

Give Watson ten dot balls at the start of every innings then...... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 27, 2018

How to close a game in one over. By Shane Watson — cricBC (@cricBC) May 27, 2018

Watson went past petrol a while ago, now chasing the CBSE toppers. #IPL2018Final — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 27, 2018

Watson be like: I'm going to shatter all your dreams of a last-over finish — Sidvee (@sidvee) May 27, 2018

Things that get better with age : 3. Whiskey 2. Pickles 1. Shane Watson#CSKvSRH — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) May 27, 2018

Shane Watson first 10 balls 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Shane Watson last 5 balls 4 6 6 6 4 — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) May 27, 2018

That's the difference between an Australian player like Shane Watson and our batsmen.. even if they don't score any run in first 10-15 balls.. they will hit boundaries & bring the avg.. apne waale 20 ball 5 run mar ke fir out ho jaayenge.. #IPL2018Final #CSKvSRH — Paresh Rawal fn (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) May 27, 2018

Shane Watson is batting like a man possessed! WOAHHHHHH! #CSKvSRH #WhistlePodu — Janani (@naan_jaan) May 27, 2018

This Watson innings, like Marlon Samuels in the 2012 WT20 final, showing that there is plenty of time in a T20 game. Games are not always lost in 15 mins. — Nitin Sundar (@knittins) May 27, 2018

Earlier, SRH skipper Kane Williamson (47) and Yusuf Pathan (45*) enabled their team to get a challenging total in the crunch game.