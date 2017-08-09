Essel Group 90 years
When 'WWE champ' Rohit Sharma KO'ed Virat Kohli on his picture with The Great Khali

(Top) Indian cricketers Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul pose with The Great Khali (Bottom) Rohit Sharma poses with the custom-made WWE belt that was gifted to the Mumbai Indians after their Indian Premier League 2017 triumph by none other than Triple H (Twitter)
alt DNA Web Team | Wed, 9 Aug 2017-02:58pm , DNA webdesk

The Hitman strikes!

After clinching a comprehensive victory against Sri Lanka in the Colombo Test which helped India attain unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, Team India skipper Virat Kohli caught up with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) wrestler The Great Khali.

The Indian skipper expressed his joy on his Twitter handle and said, "It was great to meet The Great Khali, what a guy!"

Here's Virat's post:

As it turned out, Virat wasn't alone when he met the mighty wrestler - Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan were present too. Taking a hilarious dig at his team-mates, Rohit Sharma posted a picture of himself with the WWE Championship belt on Wednesday. The custom-made belt was gifted to the Mumbai Indians (MI) after their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 triumph by none other than Triple H.

"Well tried fellas, but the belt is here," was Rohit's tongue-in-cheek caption.

Here's the post:

Rohit's MI team-mate Hardik was quick to respond to his IPL skipper's hilarious tweet. "Hahaha hitman got it right," he wrote.

Here's Hardik's post:

