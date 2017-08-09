When 'WWE champ' Rohit Sharma KO'ed Virat Kohli on his picture with The Great Khali

After clinching a comprehensive victory against Sri Lanka in the Colombo Test which helped India attain unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, Team India skipper Virat Kohli caught up with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) wrestler The Great Khali.

The Indian skipper expressed his joy on his Twitter handle and said, "It was great to meet The Great Khali, what a guy!"

Here's Virat's post:

It was Great to meet The Great Khali, what a guy! pic.twitter.com/FoUhHMWFcX — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 6, 2017

As it turned out, Virat wasn't alone when he met the mighty wrestler - Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan were present too. Taking a hilarious dig at his team-mates, Rohit Sharma posted a picture of himself with the WWE Championship belt on Wednesday. The custom-made belt was gifted to the Mumbai Indians (MI) after their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 triumph by none other than Triple H.

"Well tried fellas, but the belt is here," was Rohit's tongue-in-cheek caption.

Here's the post:

Well tried fellas, but the belt is here pic.twitter.com/e7EQlsN0Hc — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 9, 2017

Rohit's MI team-mate Hardik was quick to respond to his IPL skipper's hilarious tweet. "Hahaha hitman got it right," he wrote.

Here's Hardik's post: