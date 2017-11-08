When Sachin Tendulkar's Tamil knowledge helped him in a match

The meticulous preparation with which Sachin Tendulkar approaches any match has been legendary. So, when he came well prepared for the Mumbai Cricket Association to felicitate its former captains and India internationals, it came as no surprise.

“Mumbai have won 47 percent of their matches as they approach their 500th. The success rate is unbelievable. And, that’s an understatement,” Tendulkar told a gathering of former and present Mumbai cricketers that include some retired India captains from the city to mark the 500th match.

The 43-year-old who led Mumbai to Ranji title in 1994-95, recalled some of his favourite Ranji Trophy memories. When he was named captain for the previous season (1993-94), he set out to change the practice methods of the team.

“Our practice methods were good, but they could have been better. I believed that results invariably follow your preparations. We focussed more on preparations. For instance, I told the groundsmen that I did not want the wickets covered (for nets). I wanted the pitch to be hard and that the fast bowlers should make our life as miserable as possible,” he said.

“Mumbai had a formidable attack, perhaps the best in the country. We became mentally strong. Every day, we would have 100 slip catches. What also worked was that we were very good friends and the friendship reflected on the field,” Tendulkar added.

Asked to pick his favourite Ranji Trophy match, Tendulkar said: “The (1999-2000) semifinal against Tamil Nadu, without a doubt. Ashok Mankad was the coach and he had a peculiar way of motivating all the players. We were chasing Tamil Nadu’s 485 for the first innings lead. At one moment, the ball stopped swinging and Robin Singh (TN captain) gave the ball to the umpires for change in shape."

“Eventually, the ball was replaced and it started reverse swinging. I took my stance two feet outside the crease and Hemang Badani from point would shout to the bowler “Munnadi” (in Tamil meant front) and I would adjust my stance immediately. When I went behind, he said “pinnadi” (behind in Tamil). Post-match, I told him that I understood a bit of Tamil.”

Tendulkar scored unbeaten 233 and Mumbai not only took the first innings lead but went on to win by eight wickets and then the final against Hyderabad for their 34th title under Sameer Dighe. Tendulkar and 15 other former and current India internationals received a memento and a commemorative cap to mark Mumbai’s 500th Ranji Trophy. Tendulkar also posed for a group picture with Baroda team, Mumbai’s 500th match opponent from Thursday, and gave them a pep talk.