West Indies v/s India: Here's the Caribbean squad for first two ODIs against Men in Blue

India's tour of West Indies begins on June 23. They will play two ODIs and five Test matches.

West Indies have named an unchanged 13-man squad for the first two ODIs of the five-match series against India, beginning June 23 in Port of Spain.

It is the same squad that featured in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in June which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel, who missed the Afghanistan series due to an injury, will remain out of action as he continues his rehabilitating process.

India would arrive in West Indies following their heart-wrenching 180-run defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Pakistan in the finals of the recently-concluded Champions Trophy at the Kennington Oval on Sunday.

Meanwhile, West Indies, who are standing at the ninth spot in the ODI rankings, failed to gain any point from the drawn series against Afghanistan, ESPNcricinfo reported.

The upcoming series against India would be their last realistic chance to try to get those ranking points up in a bid to qualify automatically for the 2019 World Cup, where only the top eight ranked teams are guaranteed qualification.

The West Indies squad is as follows:

Jason Holder (captain), Devendra Bishoo, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shai Hope (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammad, Ashley Nurse, Kieran Powell, Rovman Powell and Kesrick Williams.