West Indies v/s India, 2nd ODI: Live streaming and where to watch in India

India to take on West Indies in second ODI; weather forecast not good

West Indies v/s India

Venue: Port of Spain

Time: 6.30 pm (IST - Sunday, June 25)

Where to watch

On TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Ten 1 HD and Ten 3.

Live Streaming: Sony Liv

India will take on West Indies in the second ODI of the five-match series here at the Queens Park Oval, Trinidad on Sunday.

The first ODI between the two teams was abandoned after 39.2 overs with India reaching 199 for 3 on Friday (June 24). Hence, fans too were left wanting for more.

The weather predictions for Sunday's game are also not good and it is believed that the game too could end as a damp squib with thunderstorms forecast for the morning and afternoon, with an 80% chance of showers.

When it comes to the two sides, the Men in Blue look very strong on papers as compared to the hosts. Especially when it comes to bowling, the West Indian attack doesn't seem to stand much of a chance. The Jason Holder-led side were recently held to a 1-1 draw by Afghanistan.

Teams:

India (From): Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli(c), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami, Dinesh Karthik

West Indies (From): Evin Lewis, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope(w), Jason Mohammed, Roston Chase, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder(c), Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph, Miguel Cummins, Rovman Powell, Kesrick Williams.

(With ANI Inputs)