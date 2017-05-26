'Welcome back to the most incredible country,' Virender Sehwag has a special message for Uzma Ahmed

Uzma returned to India after a harrowing time in Pakistan, where she was forced to get married at gun-point.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag welcomed Uzma Ahmed back to India on Thursday by sharing an emotional tweet. Uzma returned to the country after a harrowing time in Pakistan, where she was forced to get married at gun-point.

"Touching the soil of my homeland, I heaved a sigh of relief. I could breathe the air of freedom. There is no place in the world like India," said Uzma upon her return.

Sehwag, who recently hit 10 million followers on Twitter, echoed her sentiments when he wrote: "There is no country as safe as India. Is desh ki mitti ki baat hi alag hai. Best wishes to #Uzma & welcome back to the most incredible country".

Here's his tweet:

There is no country as safe as India.Is desh ki mitti ki baat hi alag hai. Best wishes to #Uzma &welcome back to the most incredible country pic.twitter.com/mRRRfslHv0 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 25, 2017

Forced to marry a Pakistani national identified as Tahir Ali, Uzma managed to return to India after the Islamabad High Court allowed her to leave Pakistan, forcing Ali, who had taken away her immigration papers, to return them to her.

(Inputs from PTI)