Watch: When Sourav Ganguly gave his batting position to MS Dhoni to make him a 'player'

Sourav Ganguly helped identify many future India players during his tenure as captain and MS Dhoni was no exception.

Ganguly played an important role in shaping the career of MS Dhoni during his captaincy. Dhoni made his debut under Ganguly in 2004 against Bangladesh in Chittagong. However, it was not a great start for the wicketkeeper batsman as he got out for a duck.

Dhoni failed to impresss in the next few matches too as he didn't get much chance show his batting talent batting at number 7. However, Ganguly promoted Dhoni to No.3 against Pakistan and that changed Indian cricket forever.

Ganguly, who used to bat at No.3 himself, revealed why he gave his own position to MS Dhoni. Ganguly, talking to Gaurav Kapoor for the Breakfast with Champions web series, shared the story of the moment when he asked Dhoni to bat up the order.

"When Dhoni came into the team in 2004, he played the first two matches at No.7. We were playing Pakistan at Vizag. When the team was announced after the team meeting Dhoni was at 7," Ganguly recalled.

"I was thinking how to make Dhoni a player because I knew he had a lot of potential. Next morning I decide to send him at 3 after we won the toss. I thought we will see whatever happens." Ganguly said.

"He was sitting in shorts as he knew he had to bat at 7, I told him that he had to bat at 3. He said what about you- I said I will bat at 4, you go in at 3," he said.

Batting atr No. 3, MS Dhoni scored 148 runs hitting 15 boundaries and 4 sixes. The match made MS Dhoni an instant superstar. Dhoni will later go on to captain India win the 50-over World Cup in 2011, World T20 in 2007 and ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.

Ganguly also said that he was happy to see Dhoni succeed as a captain. Ganguly said that when he started his career East zone was not considered to be an area which produced international players for India. However, he (from Bengal) and Dhoni (from Jharkhand) proved that wrong.

Ganguly had earlier also talked about the moment he recognised the talent of MS Dhoni.

"I had over the years constantly looked out for players who remain steady under pressure and possess the capability to change the course of the match." Ganguly had written in his autobiography 'A Century is Not Enough'. "Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who came to my notice in 2004, was a natural progression of this thought."

"I was impressed with MS Dhoni from day one," Ganguly added later.

Ganguly had recalled how he came across Dhoni while playing the Challenger Trophy. Ganguly was impressed with his big hitting in the net and promoted him to the top of the order.

Dhoni scored a hundred and was selected in the Indian team soon and made his debut in December 2004.