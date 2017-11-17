WATCH | Was Virat Kohli chewing gum during National Anthem at Eden Gardens?

A video of the Virat Kohli supposedly chewing gum during the national anthem before the start of the 1st test against Sri Lanka has been posted on Twitter .

Virat Kohli may face criticism after he was allegedly seen chewing gum when India’s national anthem was being played before the start of the st test against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens.

A video of the Kohli supposedly chewing gum during the national anthem has been posted on the social media site Twitter.

Many twitter users have also commented on the video 'crying shame or saying such behaviour was unworthy of a cricketer of such stature.'

Here’s the video of Kohli supposedly chewing gum during National Anthem –

Kohli has been a great servant Indian cricket for the last few years. He is also very passionate about giving his best for the country. Cricketers keep chewing gum to keep fresh and avoid their mouths going dry. Even if Virat was chewing gum it seems to be an accident on his part and he meant no disrespect.