WATCH | Virushka reception: MS Dhoni and Ziva steal the show among bevy of cricketers

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding reception in Mumbai on Tuesday wasn't just the talk of the town, it was the most talked about event in the country.

The Indian cricket team captain and the Bollywood star tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy on December 11. This was the second party they've thrown since arriving in India, after the reception they hosted in Delhi last week.

While the gathering in the capital saw the likes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi making an appearance, the Mumbai party was for the respective fraternities the duo belong to.

Leading the host of cricketers on Tuesday was none other than former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The legend arrived with his wife Sakshi and little daughter Ziva. Unsurprisingly, the crowd gathered at the entrance went berserk as Dhoni made an entry with Ziva in his arms.

Among cricketers, apart from MSD, Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Kaif, Ashish Nehra, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Virender Sehwag, Sunil Gavaskar and Anil Kumble were also spotted at the reception in the Astor Ballroom of The St Regis hotel.

Here are pictures from the reception on Tuesday

MY CUTESTEST MUCHKIN IS HERE DHONI FAMILY IS HERE THIS IS WHAT WE DESERVE OMZH #VirushkaReception pic.twitter.com/l2ly8gx3er — a a r u (@Aarushiiiiiiiii) December 26, 2017

Baby Ziva is super excited and so are we #VirushkaReception pic.twitter.com/Rr8BxzQKdY — Captains (@dhonikohli_fc) December 26, 2017

Virat & Anushka With Chahal At Their Grand Wedding Reception!#VirushkaReception pic.twitter.com/XYomXCO7YY — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@TeamVirat) December 27, 2017

Some pics of @YUVSTRONG12 snapped last night while attending Virat-Anushka's reception at St. Regis in Lower Parel Hotel, Mumbai. #VirushkaReception pic.twitter.com/WpdPqZTJoe — Yuvraj Singh World (@YuviWorld) December 27, 2017

Soon after the arrival of the guests, hosts Anushka and Virat made an appearance and posed for the many photographers present.

Virat was seen in a dapper blue blazer, white pants and brown shoes. Anushka once again wore a Sabyasachi creation. She donned a pretty beige lehenga and wore wedding chudis on her hands.