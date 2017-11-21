WATCH | Virat Kohli wanted to declare but Ravi Shastri asked him to score '20 runs more'

After Sri Lanka escaped with a draw in the Kolkata test, some have said that India's declaration came too late.

Virat Kohli played a captain's knock as he scored an unbeaten 104 to guide India to strong position in the second inning of the first Test against Sri Lanka.

While India lost quick wicket from the other end, the Indian captain stood firm and led India to a lead of 230 runs. India declared for 352 for 8 with Virat getting to his 50th international century with a six.

India, however, failed to win the test as Sri Lanka was saved by bad light which stopped the play early. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami's fiery spells had the visitors struggling at 75 for 7.

After the result some people have said that India's declaration came too late and Virat should not have waited for his century.

There was a moment in the match when Kohli looked toward the dressing room and sought suggestion whether to declare the inning. He was batting on 86 when he signalled to the dressing room. However, it seems Ravi Shastri decided against declaring and asked Kohli to score ’20 runs more’ and get his century.

Here’s the video:

How about that for sign language? Care to decode this conversation between the Captain and Coach? #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/cN54UzGJy8 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 20, 2017

Kohli went on to signal Shastri to send a player with the message. Following that, Ravi Shastri sent his message to the ground via a substitute fielder.

Kohli then added 18 more runs to his score while the next batsman Mohammed Shami added quick 12 runs. Virat's 104 not out came off just 119 balls.

In hindsight, India could have won the match if they had some more overs to bowl. But if India declared with a lead of just 170 and given Sri Lanka more time to bat, they could have come close to the total.

The 2nd match is scheduled to be played on November 24 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.