WATCH: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's banter on running between wickets is hilarious

India captain Virat Kohli and vice captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday had a one-on-one discussing everyyhing from their partnership, batting together, Indian bowling at the depth, and the communication (or the lack of it) while they run between wickets.

Kohli, who conducted the interview, spoke to Rohit on his more involved role in the ODI side as vice captain. "At an international level, staying consistent is tough I want to stay consistent for as long as possible," said Rohit.

The two even joked about their lack of communication while running between the wickets. "We did have a few scary moments there, right?" they joked while discussing their fourth 200-plus partnership in the 50-over format.

Kohli added that the advantage both he and Rohit have is understanding each other's game.

The two players were also full of praise for the Indian bowling unit, and all but admitted that the match would have gone in New Zealand's favour had it not been for the death bowling. "I am very proud of the bowlers and such performances improve the confidence of the bowling unit," Kohli added.