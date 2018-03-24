Watch, SAvAUS, 3rd Test: Aussies cheating? Bancroft caught rubbing ball with suspicious object on field

There was yet another controversial moment in the ongoing Test series between South Africa and Australia on Saturday.

Aussie batsman Cameron Bancroft was seen carrying what looked like a sharp, small, yellow, chip-like object with him during Day 3 of the third Test in Cape Town. Australia spent the better part of the day trying to get South African wickets but couldn't stop the hosts from building a sizeable lead.

Bancroft was caught on camera with the object but shoved it inside his briefs when he saw the onfield umpires come together and realised he was about to be summoned. He then removed a cloth pouch, used to carry sunglasses, and appeared to be telling the umpires that he didn't have anything else on him.

Many on social media, including legendary Proteas pacer Dale Steyn, suggested that Bancroft might've been trying to tamper the ball.

Here's the incident and some Twitter reactions

Can we talk about this? pic.twitter.com/cmpRrOArgD — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) March 24, 2018

Trouble boet! — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) March 24, 2018

Cameron Bancroft seen putting a sharp object which was used to scratch the ball into his underwear#CheatingBastards pic.twitter.com/uVTfWixar7 — Mini Bhada (@minibhada92) March 24, 2018

Here is quick clip pic.twitter.com/DCLg22QjHu — Tlholo conquer (@demetriustlholo) March 24, 2018

It’s sand paper they use to shine the ball, it’s cheating — Sthe_Mr Brown (@sthembisodube) March 24, 2018

If it was @faf1307 these Aussies would have kicked up a sandstorm like they did with the "Mint" accusation last series down under. #SAvAUS — Chris Thiart (@crispy_crisps) March 24, 2018

While it can't yet be verified that Bancroft and the Australians were indeed trying to cheat, this controversy couldn't have come at a worse time. The series has been marred by one fued after another. After David Warner and Quinton de Kock had a go at each other in the first Test in Durban, Kagiso Rabada and Steve Smith were involved in a clash in the second Test im Port Elizabeth.

In the ongoing Test in Cape Town too, Warner was at the receiving end of a verbal tirade by a spectator, with Australian coach Darren Lehmann terming the act 'disgraceful'. Cricket Australia have even gone ahead and filed an official complaint with the ICC about the incident. But if Bancroft is found guilty of ball tampering, the Aussies might find themselves in deep, deep trouble.