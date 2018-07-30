Watch: Smriti Mandhana hits joint fastest half-century in women's T20 cricket

India's star batswoman Smriti Mandhana equalled the record for the fastest half-century in women's T20 cricket during a Kia Super League encounter between Western Storm and Loughborough Lightning.

Mandhana equalled New Zealand's Sophie Devine's record of notching up a half-century in 18 balls, set against India during a T20 International back in 2015. The Indian blasted a 19-ball 52 overall.

Mandhana also smashed the tournament record for fastest fifty as her team beat the league leaders by 18 runs in a curtailed six overs-a-side match on Saturday night.

Western Storm posted 85 for 2 in six overs as Mandhana blasted four sixes and five fours during her 19-ball knock.

Ironically, Devine, who was in Mandhana's opposite team, top-scored with 46 for her side but Storm restricted Lightning to 67 for no loss, inflicting their first defeat in three outings.Mandhana and Rachel Priest started off with nine runs off the first over, sent down by Lynsey Smith.

Mandhana started with a straight six and then hit Devine over long-on for another maximum in the next over.

Mandhana then drove Jenny Gunn to the long-off boundary, followed by an elegant drive through covers at the expense of Kirstie Gordon.

Mandhana hit another big six of Georgia Elwiss over long on and then hit her fourth maximum off Smith to equal the fastest half century record.

(With PTI Inputs)