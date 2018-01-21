WATCH | Out or Not Out? Steve Smith dismissed in controversial fashion at the SCG

Out or Not Out? There was a lot of debate going on and off the field before and after Australia's Steve Smith was given out caught behind to a contentious catch by England's Jos Buttler in the 2nd ODI of the series on Sunday.

Chasing 303 to keep the series alive, Smith was dismissed for 45 in the 34th over. He edged a Mark Wood delivery behind to wicketkeeper Buttler.

But was he out? Nobody seemed very sure, not even the third umpire.

The deflected ball just carried to Buttler, who reeled in the opportunity with his right hand and immediately celebrated the dismissal.

However, Smith wasn’t sure if the ball carried and neither were the umpires, who referred the decision to the third umpire with a soft signal of out.

After countless replays, split screens and slo-motion looks, it was determined Buttler had fairly taken the catch and Smith was on his way.

As he left the field, a visibly frustrated Smith was seen shaking his head.

And the debate over the catch continued in the commentary box and social media.

Former Australia captain Mark Taylor suggested Buttler may have unknowingly used the turf to complete the catch.

"He may not be aware of that – I'm not trying to suggest he hasn't thought he's caught it. I think there may have been a little bit of ground involved."

On the other hand, ex-England skipper Alec Stewart commended umpire Chris Gaffaney for giving a soft signal of out, a call which likely played a major role in third umpire Kumar Dharmasena's decision.

Here's take a look at the dismissal and make your mind: