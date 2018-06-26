Watch: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina smash Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun in Team India's net session

The Indian cricket team touched down in the United Kingdom (UK) and conducted its first practice session ahead of the T20I match against Ireland on Wednesday.

On Monday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a couple of pictures of a special net bowler they'd found when they reached the ground to train. That man was none other than legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun. In the pictures, Arjun is seen having a chat with Team India head coach Ravi Shastri.

Arjun, who is a left-hand batsman and medium-pacer, has represented the age-group teams of Mumbai. He was recently also included in the India Under-19 team, coached by Rahul Dravid, that will tour the UK.

While he's no doubt a promising batsman, Arjun has created more buzz in India's cricketing circles for his bowling. The 18-year-old is known to use his height advantage and manages to generate decent pace.

On Monday, though, young Arjun was up against the very best. He bowled to Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Suresh Raina in the Team India nets, and expectedly, got a bit of a tonking. The BCCI shared a video of the session on it's official Twitter account.

Arjun struggled to get his line right, coming over the wicket and bowling wide to Raina. It's common knowledge that the veteran southpaw relishes width, he smashed Arjun consistently over the top on the off side. Dhoni, too, managed to get a delivery in his arc and sent the ball sailing.

While Arjun could possibly be disappointed for not bowling better, there's no doubt that the lessons he must've learned on Monday are priceless for anyone his age.

Training An intense training session for #TeamIndia ahead of the two T20Is against Ireland.#IREvIND pic.twitter.com/sRqE0F1P26 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 26, 2018

Words of wisdom from @RaviShastriOfc for young Arjun Tendulkar. pic.twitter.com/AEU8SOblC0 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 25, 2018

On there tour of the UK, India play two T20Is against Ireland, followed by three T20Is, three ODIs and five Tests against England.

Here are India and Ireland's squads for the T20Is

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Siddarth Kaul.

Ireland: Gary Wilson (c & wk), Andrew Balbirnie, Peter Chase, George Dockrell , Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Kevin O'Brien, William Porterfield, Stuart Poynter, Boyd Rankin, James Shannon, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson.