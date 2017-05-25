WATCH: MS Dhoni expresses regret about a certain aspect of his life after watching 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams'

Sachin Tendulkar is a man who almost every Indian has a personal connect with. His performances on the field inspired an entire generation. Not just mere mortals, even the current crop of superstars from the Indian cricket team grew up idolising the Master Blaster.

It didn't come as a surprise then to see the Men in Blue in full attendance during the premier of Sachin's biopic on Wednesday. While there were a host of other celebrities present too, Indian cricket fans were keen to know what the likes of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh thought about the movie.

"It's interesting to get comments from people who were close to him, like family members and friends," said Dhoni after watching the movie. "Another nice thing was seeing Anjali (Sachin's wife Anjali Tendulkar) bhabhi talking about what he thought different things."

Dhoni then spoke about one aspect of the movie which he believed was "to die for". But in doing so, the legend ended up revealing something about himself too. "One thing to die for in the movie are the family videos (gets a look of regret on his face). That's something that I miss. I don't have a lot of family videos. There are quite a few videos in there where paaji (Sachin) is playing with his kids, moments with Anjali bhabhi, parents, and all of that."

The former India captain even reflected on how the movie can inspire youngsters. "There are many inspiring things for youngsters to see. It's not just about having talent, it's the hard-work that goes through. I think it's all about what all he had to put in, what all he had to sacrifice, the people who supported him. It's all about the phenomena that we call Sachin. It's a pleasure watching it, don't miss it."

Watch Dhoni's reaction to 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' HERE.

Kohli and Yuvraj too seemed to like the movie a lot. The duo spoke together to the media after watching the movie.

"I think it was fantastic. Very moving. It's about Sachin Tendulkar," said Yuvi. "It reminded us of our World Cup victory which was very special and beautiful. It'll always remain in our heart."

His views were echoed by Kohli, who thought that the movie was very special and moving. "I don't think I need to say anything different. All the memories from childhood came back. All the moments that inspired me to become a cricketer, paaji to become a cricketer (points at Yuvraj), everything came back. We understood his mind-set. I think it was beautifully compiled and it's something that is going to be a massive, massive success," said the Team India skipper.

Watch Kohli and Yuvraj's reaction HERE.