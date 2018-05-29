Watch - MS Dhoni beats Dwayne Bravo in three-run dash after IPL 2018 final, but there may be a catch

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo might not have gotten a chance to bat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), but the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stars ensured they got some action out in the middle with bat in hand.

After helping CSK clinch it's third IPL title at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday night, Dhoni and Bravo got involved in a rather interesting tussel. The duo challenged each other to see who could run three runs the fastest. They weren't padded up, but had a bat in hand as they ran between wickets to see who is quicker.

As was expected, the clash turned out to be mighty close. Both players were neck and neck for the entire length of the race. However, 36-year-old MSD seemed to pip his 34-year-old rival at the finish line. Dhoni is considered to be one of the fastest runners between wickets in word cricket, and his victory against Bravo, marginal as it was, showed once again how supremely fit the CSK skipper is.

There was just one slight issue with Dhoni's win, though. It seemed the legend didn't drag his bat entirely past the crease while taking the turn to complete the first run. We could be wrong, as the video isn't quite clear, but it could be argued that Mahi took one run short.

CSK's official Twitter handle posted the video of the exciting race in which Dhoni is clearly seen defeating Bravo in the three-run dash. A second view of the fun challenge was provided by a fan page, and that's the video in which it looks like Dhoni took a shortcut.

Watch the videos here to decide for yourself

When Thala challenged Champion for a three run dash, post the victory yesterday! Any guesses who wins it? #whistlepodu #SuperChampions pic.twitter.com/k8OzIPMyxo — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 28, 2018

CSK defeated SRH in the IPL 2018 final on Sunday to emege as champions after returning to the T20 competition from a two-year hiatus. The Man of the Match was Shane Watson for his game-changing hundred.