Watch: MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings return home after lifting IPL 2018 title

The Indian Premier League 2018 champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) returned home on Monday. The boys in yellow returned to Chennai after winning the final in Mumbai on Sunday.

The CSK team received a grand welcome as they arrived at the hotel. The fans cheered for each and every member of the team and let out a huge roar as CSK captain MS Dhoni, fondly known as 'thala', entered the hotel.

This has been a sepcial win for CSK returning to the league after a two-year IPL ban.

The official Twitter handle of CSK posted videos and pictures of players returning to their "#HomeSweetDen!"

While any plans of celebrations are not there officially, MSD did mention on Sunday night that the team will meet some close fans and celebrate in the hotel.

"No plans to celebrate as of now. We are going to Chennai tomorrow, meet a few people, the fans and some people who are close to the franchise. But we'll have a get-together in the hotel and celebrate," said Dhoni after winning the match.

CSK played their home matches, except one, in Pune after the matches were moved from the Chepauk because of the protests related to Cauvery water dispute.

The pride full of smiles when they rightly landed at Singara Chennai! #WhistlePodu#HomeComing pic.twitter.com/7CTpQWYRGS — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 28, 2018

In the league stages, CSK finished second with 18 points behind IPL 2018 runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad. CSK had faced a lot of flak for their decision to bank on experienced, older players in the IPL auction earning the nickname 'Dad's Army'. However, the 'Dad's Army' proved everyone wrong to return with the title.