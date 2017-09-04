WATCH | Kieron Pollard bowls no-ball to deny Evin Lewis a century in CPL 2017

Kieron Pollard produced an example of poor sportsmanship when he deliberately bowled a no-ball to deny Evin Lewis a century in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The West Indies all-rounder, who is the skipper of Barbados Tridents, bowled the final of the match against St Kitts Patriots. Barbados ended up on the losing side, but more than the defeat it was the manner in which Pollard bowled the final delivery of the match that attracted flak from the entire cricketing fraternity. Chasing 129 for victory, the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots thrashed their opponents by 10 wickets, with Evin Lewis scoring 97.

Lewis was batting on 97 from just 32 balls when the team required 1 run to win the match. Pollard then bowled a no-ball by overstepping the crease giving away the run and The drew an extra run and hence led to the Patriots' victory, with Lewis remainning nut out on 97.

Commentator Danny Morrison described the act as a 'limp biscuit' of a finish. Twitter users called it disgraceful and suggested he deserved a ban.

So Kieron Pollard bowls a no-ball to deny Evin Lewis a hundred in CPL. S Randiv was suspended for a match when he did that to Sehwag in 2010 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) September 4, 2017

That is the one of the lowest acts I've seen on a cricket field. No time for Pollard. — Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) September 4, 2017

witnessed the worst form of sportsmanship in cricket from Pollard. Lost all respect for Pollard today. Evn Lewis deserves a ton.#CPL17 — Mid-wicket (@cricket543) September 4, 2017

@CPL #CPL17 #BiggestPartyInSport just witness the worst form of unsportsmanlike cricket from Pollard.. very poor — Amar Gossai (@AmarGossai) September 4, 2017

that was very very poor sportsmanship, disgraceful from Pollard who is a role model for so many. Very disappointing. — tubz (@rwpexpress14) September 4, 2017