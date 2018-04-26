WATCH - IPL 2018, RCBvCSK: Not the match-winning six, this moment proves MS Dhoni's credential for 2019 WC

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was at his very best as he guided Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a memorable victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday. 'Thala' played a blistering knock of 70 from 34 to take his team through and bag the Man of the Match award.

Although the talk among Indian Premier League (IPL) fans has centred around Dhoni's six that ended the contest, there was one other incident at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru that was just as poignant.

Sportingly greying and growing, MSD ran all the way to the boundary and saved two runs with his wicket-keeping pads and gloves on, reminding the world that one of the fittest players of modern cricket, at 36, remains just that.

While fans and critics have long argued about Dhoni's place in the Indian cricket team for the ICC 2019 World Cup, his performance on Wednesday proved his mettle in more ways than one. Not only is the legend's ability with the bat intact, his fitness and commitment is sky high too.

Watch the incident HERE

.@ChennaiIPL This is why Dhoni is extraordinary. Running with pads and gear @ 22 KMPH and he is 36 years old. Insane ! #CSK #CSKvsRCB #ThalaDhoni pic.twitter.com/0PU7e4nPGo — Sudharsan Raman (@tsu_darshan) April 26, 2018

In his case too, age is, to use the adage that is as old as the woods, just a number. The two-time World Cup winning skipper once again displayed his supreme athleticism and commitment to his team, to the sport.

The CSK captain ran back to save a couple of precious runs for his team that was at the receiving end of Ab de Villiers and Quinton de Kock's combined onslaught. The sporting crowd at the Chinnaswamy Stadium cheered for the away team's skipper -- chants of 'Dhoni, Dhoni' were heard from the stands, and they seemed appropriate.

It happened during the third over of RCB's innings when a top edge on the pull from de Kock went straight back over Dhoni's head. The wicketkeeper ran and prevented RCB from getting a boundary by flicking the ball back in the nick of time.

Time and again, he has has shown that kind of commitment, but a keeper doing that kind of thing is rare in cricket. Quite a few times in recent years, some have questioned his place in the Indian limited overs team.

On Wednesday, CSK chased down RCB's 205 with five wickets to spare. They are now at the top of the IPL 2018 points table.

(Inputs from PTI)