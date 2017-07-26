WATCH: Indian Women's Cricket team gets a grand welcome at home!

Women in Blue arrive in India to roaring welcome

Amid cheers and enthusiasm of fans, the Indian Women's Cricket team has arrived in Mumbai, early Wednesday morning.

The crowd at the Mumbai Airport could be seen cheering 'India, India', with the kin of the cricketers waiting with eager eyes for their daughters to arrive.

The players received a grand reception at the airport, with people putting 'tilak' on the girls' forehead and garlanding them.

#WATCH: Indian Women's cricket team arrived in Mumbai in early morning hours to a rousing welcome by the fans cheering the team. pic.twitter.com/2Lyjkfe8KO — ANI (@ANI_news) July 26, 2017

Many of the people were seen holding posters saying, 'Mumbai Cricket Association welcomes Indian Women's Cricket team.'

Eight players including Harmanpreet Kaur, Jhulan Goswami, Sushma Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Raut and Deepti Sharma landed in India early morning, whereas the rest of the players will join later in the day.

England beat India by nine runs in a thrilling ICC Women's World Cup final on July 23.