WATCH | India v/s Sri Lanka: MS Dhoni means business, does intense net-session ahead of 1st ODI

Much of the focus during the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka on Sunday will be on veteran keeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The former India captain, who no longer plays the longest format of the game, will need to make a mark in this series as Team India look to find its core for the 2019 ICC World Cup.

With the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina finding little mercy before being axed for the five-match series, Dhoni will realise the importance of each failure from here on. Chairman of selectors MSK Prasad too has emphatically stated that MSD's inclusion in the side isn't a foregone conclusion anymore.

Keeping this in mind, Mahi strapped his gear and sharpened his skills ahead of the first ODI in Dambulla. In a video posted by the BCCI on social media, Dhoni could be seen practising his full range of strokes in the nets.

"The cut, leave, drive, slog, upper cut, pull - @msdhoni batting session," read the post on Twitter.

Here it is:

The visitors won the three-Test series by a comfortable 3-0 margin and will look to take that momentum into the limited-overs' leg of the tour as well.

However, Virat Kohli and Co are not treating this as just another bilateral ODI series. Prasad clearly outlined this, stressing on the aspect of fitness as Team India begins its preparations for the 2019 ODI World Cup in England.