WATCH | Bhuvneshwar announces wedding date as Dhawan celebrates another 'joru ka ghulam'

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is on a high right now. After impressing everybody with his bowling performance against Sri Lanka in the first Test, the Indian pacer is off to achieve another milestone in his life: marriage.

Bhuvi is all set to tie the knot with Nupur Nagar on November 23. Bhuvneshwar on Monday announced his wedding date in a video posted by team-mate Shikhar Dhawan on Instagram.

In the video posted by Dhawan, the opener can be seen asking Bhuvneshwar about the excitement he is going through.

“Lo ji humara ek sher kal joru ka ghulam ban jaega. Isse puchte hai ki Motichoor ka Ladoo jo khae vo pachtae ya jo na khae vo pachtae (One of our teammates is going to get married, so let’s ask him how does he feel)?”

Bhuvneshwar said that he has no idea and all the preparations for his wedding are done by the family members.

“There is no excitement as such as I was on national duty till now and all the preparations are done by the families. So, I will only get to see how it feels when I reach home tomorrow (Tuesday).”

“Whatever, I have learned from these players (referring to Dhawan), I can say that it is quite a good and happy feeling,” Bhuvneshwar added.

Lo ji ban gya ek aur joru ka ghulam @imbhuvi ..Wish you a very happy married life bro.. A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Nov 20, 2017 at 5:45am PST

Bhuvneshwar got engaged to Nupur Nagar in Greater Noida on October 4th. The ceremony included couple’s close friends and family.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan have both been released from the India test side due to personal reasons. While Bhuvneshwar will not be available for the next two Tests due to his marriage, Shikhar will be available for the third Test after tending to some personal matters.