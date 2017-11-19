WATCH | Ashish Nehra found 'yo-yo' test easy, reveals Hardik Pandya's score

Ashish Nehra made his debut as a cricket commentator during India vs Sri Lanka first Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Ashish Nehra seems to be enjoying his new job as a cricket commentator. Nehra, who retired from International cricket this month, made his debut with the mike during India vs Sri Lanka first Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. In the Hindi commentary box, Nehra was joined by the man who gave him the nickname 'Nehraji'- Virender Sehwag.

Among other things, Nehra talked about India’s new fitness test routine, Yo-Yo test. He also discussed the parameters of the test and revealed his personal score. Nehra also revealed why he found the 'infamous' test easy.

“Yo-Yo test is just like we used to repeat the sprints and take the Blip test in 2002-03. In this test, you have to cover a range of 20 meters in a given time and have to return to start point on a blip. Once you reach 13 or 14 rating, you accelerate yourself. Team India has set 16.1 which is going to be 16.5 soon. So you have to run a lot,” the former Delhi bowler said.

Nehra said that it was easy for him as he enjoys running. “I found it easy because as a pacer, I’m fond of running. But some players find it difficult. Like Yuvraj Singh is still stuck in there and yet to clear it,” he said.

The bowler later revealed scores of some of the Indian players, including himself. “All the players perform above than 16.1 mark as that is the qualifying mark. Hardik Pandya has done 19, I marked 18.5 ahead of the T20I series against England in January. Manish Pandey does 19,” he said.

On being asked whether he could beat skipper Virat Kohli, he said, “Since I haven’t checked captain’s result so I don’t have an idea about that.”