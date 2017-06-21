WATCH | Kohli-Kumble rift: Virender Sehwag could be the next coach of team India

Sehwag has played with Kohli for Delhi. Also, in BCCI powerplay, Sehwag is the one name that can bring together two warring factions of BCCI, N Srinivasan and the others.

According to sources, swashbuckling former opener Virender Sehwag is all set to take over as the head coach of Team India from Anil Kumble after the latter called it quits on Tuesday.

Sehwag's name is one of the five that has been short-listed in Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) scrutiny on Thursday. The other four in the race are Lalchand Rajput from Mumbai, Dodda Ganesh from Karnataka, Tom Moody from Australia and Richard Pybus from England.

If Sehwag is appointed, both captain Virat Kohli and chief coach will be from the Capital.

Sehwag has been the front-runner ever since his name was suggested by a powerful group in BCCI. After showing reluctance, he applied for the high-profile job only after he is said to have had a long chat with Kohli on June 1.

DNA has reported that Sehwag is also said to have called Kumble to clarify that he has no role, whatsoever, in the ongoing controversy.

Sehwag has no formal coaching experience. The Nawab of Najafgarh, as he is popularly known, has been the Kings XI Punjab team's mentor in the last two seasons.

The acting BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary had also said that "a final decision in this regard will be taken by the Cricket Advisory Committee of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman".

However, it has been reliably learnt that chances of roping in any foreigner is out of question.

"The players want someone who understands their problems and speak in their language," said a source, who is well versed with the goings on in the BCCI. It means that Moody and Pybus stand no chance as of now.

Sehwag is also the one name that can bring together the warring factions of BCCI. One faction is of N Srinivasan, who seems to be working via his proxies in the sporting body and the other prominent group would be of Rajiv Shukla-Arun Jaitley-Anurag Thakur.

Moreover, Moody's case is weakened because he is contracted with the Indian Premier League team Sunrisers Hyderabad and Laxman, who is a mentor of the IPL team, will have to excuse himself to avoid conflict of interest during discussion by CAC.

Pybus has coached Pakistan and Bangladesh and currently serves as the director of cricket for the West Indies Cricket Board since October 2013.

Mumbai's former opener Rajput was Team India's coach that won the World T20 in 2007. And he has experience of coaching youth teams, including India U-19, and India A. Rajput was at the helm as manager when India won CB Series in Australia and then made way for Gary Kirsten.

Former India pacer Ganesh was only in news last year for being part of Kannada television reality show 'Bigg Boss season 4'. Ganesh has played four Tests and a single ODI.

Kumble calls it quits

As reported by DNA, Kumble had apparently told BCCI top bosses that "his candidature should not be taken up for discussion". This is said to be as a result in of an ugly spat with Kohli recently. Making a public statement via his social media accounts, the leggie quit the job on Tuesday.

The India captain had reportedly complained to the Committee of Administrators (COA) of Kumble's intimidating approach. "The players and coach do not share a cordial relationship," is what has been explained.

Some of the BCCI officials had expressed displeasure over Kumble recommending a hike in the pay package of players in Grade A in BCCI's retainership as well as himself.

Source says that COA, however, believes that Kumble has not been treated well and that one year is not enough to judge his performance.