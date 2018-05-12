Virat Kohli right in opting for County over Afghan Test: Dilip Vengsarkar

For last few days a debate is on on whether India captain Virat Kohli, who has signed up with Surrey, is right in giving the one-off Test match against Afghanistan a miss for County cricket before the important tour of England.

While the verdict is split, former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar is of the view that Kohli is right in opting for the latter.

“I think its a good decision (on Virat playing County) because he will get time to acclimatise to the conditions. And I’m sure because his last tour (to England) was not very good, he is very keen to do well,” Vengsarkar said on the sidelines of launch of a school cricket tournament.

Vengsarkar said it defies logic in calling back Cheteshwar Pujara, who is current plying his trade in County cricket for Yorkshire, for just one-off Test against Afghanistan in Bengaluru.

“If I was a selector I would have asked even Pujara to stay back and play County cricket, because these are the guys who will play in England. Playing in India against Afghanistan for them makes no sense.

“Pujara will come and play against Afghanistan, that’s OK, but that defies logic to me because playing in England County cricket is important right now. I think he is not very consistent at the moment. So he will get more chances to play in England and score runs and get into the groove,” he added.

Vengsarkar, who is the only batsman to have scored three successive tons at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, said that the Test against Afghanistan is wrongly timed.

“To be honest, the Afghanistan Test match is wrongly scheduled. They (India) should have concentrated more on the England tour. Of course because of the FTP, I think you got to play against these countries. But then again it’s Test match also, an international game which you can’t take it very lightly.

“In the first match, they (Afghanistan) must be very keen to establish themselves. That’s a good international team and keen to do well at the international level.”

Asked how India should approach the tour of England, he said. “See, if you look at the itinerary of the previous tours, I think this is a good itinerary where you have enough games to play before you play first Test match. Players will get the opportunity to get acclimatised to the conditions. So, it is a good thing. Whereas if you see in the tour of South Africa recently, India hardly got any match to play before the first Test.

“So, England tour I think is nicely scheduled,” said Vengsarkar, who has scored 6,868 runs in 116 Tests at an average of 42.13.

The Mumbai stalwart is confident that the Indian captain who had fared poorly in the previous tour of England will come good this time.

“Of course he will have the best tour. He is the best batsman in the world, last four years he has established himself as the No. 1 batsman in the world. So we expect a lot of things from him. And of course the England tour will be a good tour for him. He will do well,” he added.

Vengsarkar said he hopes the Indian fast bowlers to do well in England.

“I expect a lot from the Indian team on the tour of England, simply because we have got fast bowlers now. I think we got good options in fast bowlers. A lot of options actually which was not the case before.

“It’s a good thing for Indian cricket so its a good balance team. Since fast bowlers are very good at the international level, I think we should be able to beat England in England,” he said.